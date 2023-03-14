Officers said there are “growing concerns” for a missing man living in Fife.

Gary Robinson, 42, has been reported missing from the Rosyth area – where he lives. Gary is described as being 5 foot 10 inches, a stocky and muscular build with strawberry blonde short hair and a large bushy beard of the same colour. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoody, possibly with a red motif on the chest, grey joggers, red running trainers with grey/yellow markings, and no jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An urgent hunt has been launched to find Gary. Officers in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Fife are appealing to the public for help in tracing the missing man. They have urged anyone who may have seen Gary, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2516 of 13th March 2023.