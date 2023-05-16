Gary Robinson, 43, who has been reported missing from the Rosyth area of Fife, was last seen at Edinburgh Waverley Station.

The family and friends of a missing man are “extremely concerned”, as several days have passed since he was last seen.

Gary Robinson was reported missing from Rosyth, after disappearing in the Park Lea area of the Fife town on Friday, May 12. Police say their invesigations have shown the 43-year-old was last seen in Edinburgh at Waverley Station, at around 6am on Saturday, May 13. Detectives believe Gary may have taken a train and travelled down South. They said that he has connections in the Dorset area. Gary is described by police as being around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky muscular build, with a close-shaven head and neatly trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a red polo top, blue jeans and light brown boots. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police across the UK have launched an urgent search for Gary. In a social media appeal, a Fife officer urged anyone who could help trace Gary to come forward. Sergeant Alexander Brydon from Dalgety Bay police station said: “I am appealing for Gary to get in touch with us. His friends and family are extremely concerned and just want him home safe and well. We have a number of police resources and are liaising with our policing counterparts, in trying to locate Gary. I am now looking for the assistance from the public”.