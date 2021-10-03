Police have launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 20-year old woman “took unwell” in the pub on George Street.

The incident happened at some point between 8pm and 11pm on Wednesday last week.

George Street: Police investigating alleged spiking incident of woman in Edinburgh city centre pub

It is believed to have occurred at the Wetherspoons pub on the West End of the street, the Alexander Graham Bell.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are currently making enquiries after a 20-year-old woman took unwell within a pub in George Street, Edinburgh, at some point between 8pm and 11pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021."

Several social media posts have been shared on the incident that alleges the woman’s drink was spiked when she was out with friends.

Police are investigating this specific incident, though the information in the post about their enquiries and suspicions is not considered accurate.

