Gorgie Road ram-raid attempt: What we know so far after digger ploughs into shop

Police are investigating after a digger ploughed into the front of a newsagents on Edinburgh’s Gorgie Road in a suspected ram-raid attempt.
Here’s what we know so far
-A JCB digger was reportedly used in a ram-raid attempt at a newsagents on Gorgie Road just after Chesser Avenue.
-Police were called to the scene near to the William Hill bookmakers at around 4am on Thursday, 31 January.
-Officers confirmed they are treating the incident as a “housebreaking” and are currently carrying out investigation works.
-A police cordon is in place and citybound traffic is slow as a lane is partially blocked.
