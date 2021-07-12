Following the incident, a 13-year-old boy will be reported to the Juvenile Liaison Officer, police have confirmed.

It is understood that a group of teenagers were messing around with each other and one cut another.

Emergency services were called at around 4.50pm on Monday, July 12, following reports that a young man was injured on Waterfront Broadway in Granton, Edinburgh.

Police Scotland are working to establish the circumstances around the incident but confirmed that a 14-year-boy had been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is not thought to be a stabbing or a violent attack but sources say it appears to have been an ‘extremely reckless’ event.

A video from bus passenger, Dean Loughton, showed a number of police at the scene with tape blocking off the area.

Several police cars were in attendance while the incident was ongoing.

Police were called to the incident at Morrisons on Waterfront Broadway at 4.50pm on Monday, July 12. (Picture credit: Dean Loughton)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called around 4.50pm following the report of a male youth who had sustained injuries on Waterfront Broadway, Edinburgh.

"Emergency services attended and a 14-year-old male youth was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"A 13-year-old male youth will be reported to the Juvenile Liaison Officer in connection with the incident."

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

