Granton police incident: Teenage boy taken to hospital following an incident in Granton
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries outside Morrisons supermarket in Granton.
Following the incident, a 13-year-old boy will be reported to the Juvenile Liaison Officer, police have confirmed.
It is understood that a group of teenagers were messing around with each other and one cut another.
Emergency services were called at around 4.50pm on Monday, July 12, following reports that a young man was injured on Waterfront Broadway in Granton, Edinburgh.
Police Scotland are working to establish the circumstances around the incident but confirmed that a 14-year-boy had been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is not thought to be a stabbing or a violent attack but sources say it appears to have been an ‘extremely reckless’ event.
A video from bus passenger, Dean Loughton, showed a number of police at the scene with tape blocking off the area.
Several police cars were in attendance while the incident was ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called around 4.50pm following the report of a male youth who had sustained injuries on Waterfront Broadway, Edinburgh.
"Emergency services attended and a 14-year-old male youth was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
"A 13-year-old male youth will be reported to the Juvenile Liaison Officer in connection with the incident."
“Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”