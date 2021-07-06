The incident happened at Granton Square at around 1.10am on Saturday (July 3).

As reported in the Evening News, police sealed off part of the street after two men were left seriously injured in the early morning attack.

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and serious assault in Edinburgh.

The two men, aged 19 and 21, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police later launched an appeal for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Police in Edinburgh have now confirmed that a 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday (July 7).

Detective Sergeant Mark McGraw, of CID in Edinburgh, said: “I want to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and at no point were they at risk.

“Enquiries are continuing and I would like to thank the public for the assistance already provided."

