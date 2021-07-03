Police cordon in place on busy Edinburgh street following early morning assault
Police Scotland has cordoned off an area around the Capital’s Granton Square following an incident involving the assault of two men.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 11:33 am
Further details are expected later this afternoon but in a statement this morning the force said inquiries were ongoing.
A spokesperson said: “Around 1.10am on Saturday, July 3, 2021, officers received a report of two men having been assaulted in Granton Square, Edinburgh.
"The men were taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.”
More details to follow.