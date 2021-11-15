Greenbank Terrace: Cyclist taken to hospital after being involved in crash with vehicle

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash in the Greenbank area of Edinburgh.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:32 pm

Police officers were called to the scene of the crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Greenbank Terrace at around 2.50pm on Monday, November 15.

The cyclist was taken to hospital but his current condition is unknown.

It is understood that the passengers in the car were not hurt.

A Police Scotland spokesperson has confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

