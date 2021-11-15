Greenbank Terrace: Cyclist taken to hospital after being involved in crash with vehicle
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash in the Greenbank area of Edinburgh.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:32 pm
Police officers were called to the scene of the crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Greenbank Terrace at around 2.50pm on Monday, November 15.
The cyclist was taken to hospital but his current condition is unknown.
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh Crime: Investigation launched after woman sexually assaulted on a trai...
It is understood that the passengers in the car were not hurt.
A Police Scotland spokesperson has confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.