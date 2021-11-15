Police officers were called to the scene of the crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Greenbank Terrace at around 2.50pm on Monday, November 15.

The cyclist was taken to hospital but his current condition is unknown.

It is understood that the passengers in the car were not hurt.

A Police Scotland spokesperson has confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

