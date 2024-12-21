Two Hibs supporters have been handed lengthy stadium bans after security stewards were assaulted at the club’s Scottish Premiership match against Ross County last weekend.

Violence broke out between a group of around 20 black clad fans and security employees 45 minutes before the match kicked off at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh.

It is not clear what started the trouble but footage shows one employee being struck several times to the head before being dragged to the ground during the violent melee.

The disorder took place in the standing section of ground usually occupied by the Hibs ultra group Block Seven. Hibs chiefs launched an investigation into the incident and fellow Hibees slammed those responsible calling for them to be charged and banned from the ground.

Now it is understood two men, both aged over 18, have been identified and slapped with “lengthy” bans that will see them prohibited from attending Hibs matches home and away.

The Edinburgh club confirmed the stadium bans on the pair when contacted on Thursday.

Following last weekend’s incident one disgusted fan described the troublemakers as “disgraceful”. They said: “The trouble started not long after the gates opened so not that many people saw it.

“I’m not sure what kicked it all off but it got ugly very quickly and I have to feel sorry for the security guys as they were just doing their job and don’t deserve to be assaulted when at work.

“A couple of them got punched and one guard got hauled to the ground where it looked like he was assaulted again. Some of these so-called fans are disgraceful and it’s high time the club did something to sort this out before someone gets really hurt.

“They should be easily identified with all the cameras in the stadium and if found guilty then they should be banned from the ground.”