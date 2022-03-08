West Lothian police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of two high value mountain bikes from Drumcross Steadings, Bathgate.

The thefts took place between 7pm on February 27 to 8am on February 28.

One of the bikes is described as a Santa Cruz Blur, with a purple frame, 29 inch wheel, and distinctive mark on the rear of the frame.

The other is an orange Santa Cruz Tallboy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report via 101 quoting incident number: 1271 28/02/2022, or if wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

