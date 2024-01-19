Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the death of 66-year-old William Lothian.

Mr Lothian was found dead in his cell within HMP Edinburgh on the morning of May 14, 2021. He was sent to jail just days before his death for indecently assaulting several young players – aged between 11 and 14 – while head coach of a boys’ football club in the Capital between 1997 and 2003.

Seven victims, all now in their 30s, gave evidence against Lothian during a five-day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The jury returned a guilty verdict on each of the 14 charges against him. He was jailed for 45 months by Sheriff Chris Dickson and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

William Lothian indecently assaulted several young players – aged between 11 and 14 – while head coach of a boys’ football club. Photo by Alexander Lawrie.

During the trial, the men told the jury there had been regular “inappropriate touching” during the weekly training sessions when the team practised at an Edinburgh school gym hall.

The inquiry is a mandatory inquiry under Section 2(4) of the Inquiries into Fatal Accidents and Sudden Deaths etc. (Scotland) Act 2016. A Preliminary Hearing will be held on February 26 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held on May 21 and 22.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of William Lothian occurred while in legal custody and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory. The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.