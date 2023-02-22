The 14-year-old has gone missing from Stirling, but officers say she may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Hollie McKinlay was last seen at her home in Benview, Bannockburn, at around 8.30am on Monday, February 20. She has not returned home or been in touch with her family since. The teenager is described as being white, 5 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build, with long fair hair and blue eyes. When reported missing, police said she was wearing black leggings, a grey hoodie and black and white Adidas trainers.

Police believe Hollie may have travelled to Edinburgh, and are currently working with the British Transport Police and bus companies to investigate this possibility.

Hollie McKinlay, 14, who is missing from her home in Bannockburn, Stirling. Police believe she may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Sergeant Ashley Kelly, Police Scotland, said: “Our concern is obviously that Hollie did not return home last night and has not been in touch with her family today. She is only 14-years-old so we, as well as her family, want to make sure she is safe and well. From our enquiries so far, there is a possibility that she may have travelled to the Edinburgh area. We are liaising with bus companies and colleagues in BTP but would ask that anyone who knows where she is or who may have any information that will help us trace her to get in touch.

“We’d also appeal to Hollie to call police or her family. We all want to make sure she is safe and well.”

