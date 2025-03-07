Detectives have launched an investigation after three men tried to break into a Livingston property.

Three men wearing hi-vis vests, dark trousers and dark hats attempted to break into the building near Deer Park Golf Club in Golf Course Road at around 4.15pm on Thursday, March 6.

Police are asking anyone with dash-cam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage to check their recordings and pass anything that can assist their investigation. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a green Mini Cooper in the area.

Police are appealing for information following an attempted break-in on Golf Course Road in Livingston | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a green Mini Cooper in the area.We would also ask anyone with dash-cam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage to check their recordings and contact us if they believe it could assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2514 of 6 March. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.