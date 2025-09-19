A man who carried out a campaign of sexual abuse involving a man, woman and two children has been jailed.

Jack Reid was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, September 18. He was convicted of the offences, which police said brought ‘distress and suffering’ to his victims, back in August.

The offences took place between 2017 and 2022 and involved a man, a woman and two children. Following his sentencing, Police said Reid will “face the consequences of his actions in prison”.

Jack Reid was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

Detective Constable Sara Duncan said: “It’s difficult to comprehend the distress and suffering Reid caused those involved in this case. I hope today’s sentencing offers them some closure.

“He will now face the consequences of his actions in prison.

“If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of violence or sexual abuse, we have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences. Please report it and be assured you will be fully supported and listened to."