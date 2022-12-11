Jamie Stenhouse: Edinburgh police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from Gilmerton
Officers are asking for help in tracing a missing man from Edinburgh.
Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for the well-being of Jamie Stenhouse, 34, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh. He was last seen in the Gilmerton area of the Capital, at around 11am on Saturday, December 10. The 34-year-old is described as being a white male, with a slim build, short dark brown hair, brown/grey stubble and a tattoo on his left arm and hand. He is believed to be wearing black combat trousers and a green/yellow jumper with a hood.
Officers have posted a social media appeal, urging the public to share any information that might help them find Jamie.
Sergeant Laura Blamire from Howdenhall Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jamie and would urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2060 10 /12/22”.