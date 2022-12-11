Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for the well-being of Jamie Stenhouse, 34, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh. He was last seen in the Gilmerton area of the Capital, at around 11am on Saturday, December 10. The 34-year-old is described as being a white male, with a slim build, short dark brown hair, brown/grey stubble and a tattoo on his left arm and hand. He is believed to be wearing black combat trousers and a green/yellow jumper with a hood.