Jamie Stenhouse: Family of missing man informed after body found near to Ellen's Glen Loan in Edinburgh
The family of a missing man has been informed as police find a body in Edinburgh.
A body has been found in the search for Jamie Stenhouse.
The 34-year-old was reported missing from the Gilmerton area on Saturday morning.
Around 10.40 am on Monday, police received a report that a man had died in a wooded area near to Ellen's Glen Loan.
In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “A formal identification is still to take place but the man is believed to be 34-year-old Jamie Stenhouse. Mr Stenhouse's family has been notified.
“Enquiries are ongoing, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”