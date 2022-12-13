News you can trust since 1873
Jamie Stenhouse: Family of missing man informed after body found near to Ellen's Glen Loan in Edinburgh

The family of a missing man has been informed as police find a body in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 7:56am

A body has been found in the search for Jamie Stenhouse.

The 34-year-old was reported missing from the Gilmerton area on Saturday morning.

Around 10.40 am on Monday, police received a report that a man had died in a wooded area near to Ellen's Glen Loan.

In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “A formal identification is still to take place but the man is believed to be 34-year-old Jamie Stenhouse. Mr Stenhouse's family has been notified.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”