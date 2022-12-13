A body has been found in the search for Jamie Stenhouse.

The 34-year-old was reported missing from the Gilmerton area on Saturday morning.

Around 10.40 am on Monday, police received a report that a man had died in a wooded area near to Ellen's Glen Loan.

In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “A formal identification is still to take place but the man is believed to be 34-year-old Jamie Stenhouse. Mr Stenhouse's family has been notified.