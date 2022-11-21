There are growing concerns for the welfare of Dunbar man Jason Elliot, 34, who has been reported missing. He was last seen at his home, in the Summerfield Road area of Dunbar in East Lothian, at around 12pm on Tuesday, November 15. He has not been seen since.

Jason is described as being 5 foot 11 inches, of medium build, with brown eyes and short brown hair. Police believe he may be wearing dark blue jeans, white trainers, and a beige coloured hoodie, with a black jacket and a black beanie hat.

Officers have urged the public to help them trace the missing 34-year-old in a social media appeal. Anyone who may have seen Jason or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3371 of 20/11/22.