Concerns are growing for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen for days.

Jenny Thomson, 31, who is from Peebles in the Scottish Borders, has been reported missing. She was last seen in the area of James Street, Musselburgh, at 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 17. She is described by police as being 5 foot tall, of a slim build, with long brown hair. When she was last sighted, she was wearing a light gold-coloured jacket with a fur hood and dark trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Jenny lives in Peebles, police said she also has connections to Edinburgh and East Lothian. Inspector David Robertson said: “Along with Jenny’s family and friends, we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her to please come forward. If you can assist our efforts to trace her, please call police on 101, quoting incident 3611 of 17 May 2023.”