Jodie Pringle: Edinburgh police say woman last seen in Pennywell has been found safe and well

Woman was reported missing from Pennywell area of Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 30th Jun 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 14:52 BST

An urgent search to find a woman last seen in Edinburgh has been called off, after police confirmed she was found ‘safe and well’.

Jodie Pringle was reported missing after having last been seen at around 4.30pm on June 27 in Pennywell.

Police Scotland launched an appeal but have now confirmed that the 34-year-old has been traced. A spokesman said: “Thank you to all who shared and acted on our appeal dated June 29, 2023.”

Jodie Pringle, 34, was reported missing after disappearing from the Pennywell area of Edinburgh.Jodie Pringle, 34, was reported missing after disappearing from the Pennywell area of Edinburgh.
