An urgent search to find a woman last seen in Edinburgh has been called off, after police confirmed she was found ‘safe and well’.

Jodie Pringle was reported missing after having last been seen at around 4.30pm on June 27 in Pennywell.

Police Scotland launched an appeal but have now confirmed that the 34-year-old has been traced. A spokesman said: “Thank you to all who shared and acted on our appeal dated June 29, 2023.”