Johnnie Cope's Road: Rider of motorbike taken to hospital after crash just outside of Prestonpans
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5pm on Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a van and a motorbike on Johnnie Cope's Road, Prestonpans."The rider of the motorbike, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance."