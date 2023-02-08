News you can trust since 1873
Johnnie Cope's Road: Rider of motorbike taken to hospital after crash just outside of Prestonpans

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in East Lothian.

By Rachel Mackie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 12:52pm

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Prestonpans involving a van and a motorbike. Emergency services were called to the incident at around 5pm on Tuesday on Johnnie Cope's Road. The driver of the motorbike was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5pm on Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a van and a motorbike on Johnnie Cope's Road, Prestonpans."The rider of the motorbike, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance."

