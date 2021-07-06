Kenilworth Drive and Cleverhouse Drive incident: 'Number of cars' vandalised in Edinburgh streets
A number of cars have been vandalised in two separate streets in the Capital.
Police are investigating after several vehicles were damaged on Kenilworth Drive and Cleverhouse Drive in the Liberton area of Edinburgh at 1.45am on Tuesday.
Police did not specify how many cars were targeted and enquiries are ongoing.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called around 1.45am on Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 following the report of vandalism to a number of cars on Kenilworth Drive and Cleverhouse Drive, Edinburgh.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing."