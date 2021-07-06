Police are investigating after several vehicles were damaged on Kenilworth Drive and Cleverhouse Drive in the Liberton area of Edinburgh at 1.45am on Tuesday.

Police did not specify how many cars were targeted and enquiries are ongoing.

Cars were vandalised on Kenilworth Drive and Cleverhouse Drive in Edinburgh on Tuesday (Photo: Google Maps).

A police spokesman said: "Police were called around 1.45am on Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 following the report of vandalism to a number of cars on Kenilworth Drive and Cleverhouse Drive, Edinburgh.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."

