News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kenneth Ward: Edinburgh police find missing man, 62, 'safe and well'

Officers have successfully traced a missing man from Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
34 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kenneth Ward, 62, has been found safe and well. He had been reported missing from the Cowgate area of Edinburgh on Monday morning.

Earlier this evening, officers issued a social media appeal, urging anyone who had seen Kenneth to get in touch. Only an hour later, police announced that the 62-year-old had been found and thanked the public for their assistance.

Hide Ad
Missing Edinburgh man Kenneth Ward, 62, has been traced.