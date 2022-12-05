Kenneth Ward: Edinburgh police find missing man, 62, 'safe and well'
Officers have successfully traced a missing man from Edinburgh.
By Anna Bryan
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Kenneth Ward, 62, has been found safe and well. He had been reported missing from the Cowgate area of Edinburgh on Monday morning.
Earlier this evening, officers issued a social media appeal, urging anyone who had seen Kenneth to get in touch. Only an hour later, police announced that the 62-year-old had been found and thanked the public for their assistance.