Officers are looking to trace a teenage boy who has been reported missing from West Lothian. Kieren McLeish was last seen in Fauldhouse at around 1pm on Sunday, April 2. The 15-year-old is described by police as being 5 foot 7 inches tall with short black hair. When he was last sighted, Kieren was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and blue Adidas trainers.Police have launched a public appeal as part of their efforts to trace the teenager. Officers have urged anyone who has information on Kieren’s whereabouts to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 4140 of 2 April 2023.