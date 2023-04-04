News you can trust since 1873
Kieren McLeish: West Lothian Police launch urgent search for teenage boy missing from Fauldhouse

Teenage boy missing from West Lothian for over 48 hours

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

Officers are looking to trace a teenage boy who has been reported missing from West Lothian. Kieren McLeish was last seen in Fauldhouse at around 1pm on Sunday, April 2. The 15-year-old is described by police as being 5 foot 7 inches tall with short black hair. When he was last sighted, Kieren was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and blue Adidas trainers.Police have launched a public appeal as part of their efforts to trace the teenager. Officers have urged anyone who has information on Kieren’s whereabouts to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 4140 of 2 April 2023.

Kieren McLeish, 15, is missing from the Fauldhouse area of West Lothian.
