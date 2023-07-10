Concerns are growing for a missing young woman following her ‘out of character’ disappearance.

Lauren Hamilton was last seen in the Clackmannan area of Forth Valley, at around 7.20pm on Sunday, July 9. The 21-year-old has not been seen since. Detectives said they believe she is travelling in her red and black Ford Fiesta with a registration plate J30LVH, and said that she may have travelled to Perthshire. An urgent search has been launched for the missing woman. Police in Edinburgh and the Lothians have shared an appeal for information, urging anyone with information about Lauren’s disappearance to come forward.

The 21-year-old is described by officers as being 5 foot 5 inches tall, of medium build with long brown hair. Police said they do not know what clothes she is wearing at the time she went missing.

Lauren’s disappearance has been described as ‘completely out of character’ by police. Inspector Hughes from Stirling police station said: "Lauren has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for her and her family and friends are understandably worried. We have a number of police resources out looking for Lauren and I am now looking for the assistance from members of the public."