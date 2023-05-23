News you can trust since 1873
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:29 BST

A missing teenager from West Lothian has been found safe and well.

Lee Rintoul, 17, was reported missing, after disappearing from Livingston, at around 6pm on Monday, May 22. Police issued an urgent appeal, urging anyone with information that could help them trace Lee to come forward. However, officers have now confirmed the teenager has been found. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm Lee Rintoul, 17, who had been reported missing in Livingston has been traced safely. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

