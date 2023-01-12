Blue singer Lee Ryan arrives at Ealing Magistrates' Court in London, charged with abusing and assaulting a member of the crew onboard a British Airways flight and assaulting a police officer at London City airport in July. "Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Blue star Lee Ryan has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault after telling a black flight attendant "I want your chocolate children" while drunk.

The 39-year-old singer was "slurring his words and staggering around" after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year, a court heard.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about Leah Gordon's looks, calling her a "chocolate cookie" before grabbing her wrists.

Ryan was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates' Court of being drunk on an aircraft, assaulting a police officer by biting him, racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.