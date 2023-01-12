News you can trust since 1873
Lee Ryan: Blue singer found guilty of racially aggravated assault on flight

Blue singer Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault towards flight attendant

By Ted Hennessey and Tim Sigsworth, PA
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 3:52pm
Blue singer Lee Ryan arrives at Ealing Magistrates' Court in London, charged with abusing and assaulting a member of the crew onboard a British Airways flight and assaulting a police officer at London City airport in July. "Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Blue star Lee Ryan has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault after telling a black flight attendant "I want your chocolate children" while drunk.

The 39-year-old singer was "slurring his words and staggering around" after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year, a court heard.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about Leah Gordon's looks, calling her a "chocolate cookie" before grabbing her wrists.

Ryan was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates' Court of being drunk on an aircraft, assaulting a police officer by biting him, racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.

Ms Gordon said: "He was making comments about my complexion, you're my chocolate darling, my chocolate cookie, and I'm going to have your chocolate children." Ryan, who was tearful in the dock before giving evidence, told the court his actions were merely "playful" and denied use of the word chocolate was racist.

