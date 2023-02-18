Leeanne Rutherford, 47, has not been seen since Thursday, when she was reported missing from Glenrothes. Police say they are growing “increasingly concerned” over the “out of character” disappearance.

She was last seen in the Collydean area of the Fife town, at around 10.50am on Thursday, February 16. The 47-year-old woman is described as being 5ft 8ins tall with curly red or auburn hair. When she was seen last, Leeane was wearing a black t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. Police say she may also be wearing a light blue top with “NYC” printed in large letters across the chest. Officers believe she is driving a dark grey coloured Kia Sportage car, with registration number EX13 OWC.

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for information, as part of their efforts to trace the missing woman. They have also urged Leeane herself to reach out to officers and let them know she’s safe.

Leeanne Rutherford, 47, who has been reported missing from Glenrothes in Fife.

Sergeant Jacqueline Bett said: We are becoming increasingly concerned for Leeanne’s welfare as she has not been seen since Thursday morning. This is out of character and I would appeal to anyone that recognises Leeanne, or who may have seen someone matching her description, or her vehicle since Thursday morning to please contact Police. I would also like to appeal to Leeanne herself, if you see this appeal please make contact with us.”

Anyone with information on Leeane’s whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting reference 3745 of 16 February, 2023.

