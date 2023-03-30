News you can trust since 1873
Leo Pearce: Edinburgh police say 'concerns growing' for missing teenage boy last seen in Corstorphine

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:00 BST

Officers are growing concerned for the well-being of a missing teenage boy.

Leo Pearce, 15, was last seen in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh, on Monday, March 27. Police describe him as being a white male, of slim build with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Grey Moncler Jacket, a black top and jogging bottoms.

Police say there are “growing concerns” for Leo. In a social media post, officers appealed to the public to help them trace the teenager. Anyone who may have seen Leo, or who has any information on their whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1284 of 27/03/23.

Missing boy Leo Pearce, 15, was last seen in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh.
