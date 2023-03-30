Leo Pearce, 15, was last seen in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh , on Monday, March 27. Police describe him as being a white male, of slim build with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Grey Moncler Jacket, a black top and jogging bottoms.

Police say there are “growing concerns” for Leo. In a social media post, officers appealed to the public to help them trace the teenager. Anyone who may have seen Leo, or who has any information on their whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1284 of 27/03/23.