Linlithgow fatal road crash: 20-year-old Dunfermline man Gareth Hempseed named as victim
A passenger who died in a crash in Auldhill Road, Linlithgow earlier this week, has been named as 20-year-old Gareth Hempseed from Dunfermline.
The incident happened around 8.35pm on Monday, April 29 and involved a black Audi S1 on the West Lothian street.
The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. He has since been released.
Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts remain with Gareth’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Enquiries into the full circumstances continue and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 3583 of 29 April, 2024.”