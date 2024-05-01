Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A passenger who died in a crash in Auldhill Road, Linlithgow earlier this week, has been named as 20-year-old Gareth Hempseed from Dunfermline.

The incident happened around 8.35pm on Monday, April 29 and involved a black Audi S1 on the West Lothian street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20-year-old Gareth Hempseed from Dunfermline died in a crash in Auldhill Road, Linlithgow, on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. He has since been released.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts remain with Gareth’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.