West Lothian police launch appeal after 20-year-old man dies in car crash on Auldhill Road, Linlithgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following a fatal road crash in Linlithgow.
Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash around 8.35pm on Monday, April 29 Auldhill Road in Linlithgow.
The passenger of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and has since been released.
The incident involved a black Audi S1 and police say the Auldhill Road remains closed for essential maintenance.
Sergeant Fraser Mitchell from Road Policing said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“We would appeal for any motorists who were in the area around the time of the collision, particularly with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with any information which could be of significance to our enquiries.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3583 of 29 April.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.