Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following a fatal road crash in Linlithgow.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash around 8.35pm on Monday, April 29 Auldhill Road in Linlithgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The passenger of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and has since been released.

The incident involved a black Audi S1 and police say the Auldhill Road remains closed for essential maintenance.

A 20-year-old man has died following a car crash on Auldhill Road in Linlithgow

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell from Road Policing said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We would appeal for any motorists who were in the area around the time of the collision, particularly with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with any information which could be of significance to our enquiries.”