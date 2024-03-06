Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Linlithgow was the highest ranked town in the recent Garrington Property Finders' Best Places to Live in Scotland 2024 guide, I decided to find out if this was merited or not.

I took a day trip to the historic West Lothian town to see what there is to see and do, and I was impressed. I took a stroll around the town centre, vising the picturesque and tranquil Linlithgow Loch, some great local independent shops and the impressive Linlithgow Palace, with the sunshine certainly helping my mood as I enjoyed some fresh air in the peaceful surroundings of this popular commuter town.

Linlithgow's High Street, which is full of great independent shops, bars and cafes.

