I visited Linlithgow after it was named one of the best places to live in Scotland and had a great day out
When Linlithgow was the highest ranked town in the recent Garrington Property Finders' Best Places to Live in Scotland 2024 guide, I decided to find out if this was merited or not.
I took a day trip to the historic West Lothian town to see what there is to see and do, and I was impressed. I took a stroll around the town centre, vising the picturesque and tranquil Linlithgow Loch, some great local independent shops and the impressive Linlithgow Palace, with the sunshine certainly helping my mood as I enjoyed some fresh air in the peaceful surroundings of this popular commuter town.
I also visited local football club Linlithgow Rose's Prestonfield Stadium and social club, and stopped for a lovely pub lunch in the Four Marys on the High Street. I then headed home via Linlithgow Train Station, which provides the town's 13,000 residents with the opportunity to be in Edinburgh or Glasgow for business or pleasure in half an hour. Watch how I got on in Linlithgow in the above video.