Evening News reporters their favourite Edinburgh pubs for grabbing something to eat
With so many great places to go in Edinburgh for a pub lunch, we’ve taken a look at our favourite pub lunch spots in the city.
Sometimes, particularly with the winter weather settling in, you just can’t beat a good pub lunch. So we’ve recommended our favourite places in the city to grab a pub lunch with friends and family, including a traditional pub in the west of the city and popular pubs in the Southside.
1. The Ox
The Ox bar and restaurant on London Street was chosen by Edinburgh Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison as a great place to grab a pub lunch. She said: "If I'm planning a lunch in Edinburgh, The Ox is always the first place on my list. I was introduced to it about a year ago but the lovely atmosphere, delicious food and choice of drinks keeps me coming back. My favourite item on the menu is the Ox Salad Bowl but you can't go wrong with their Sunday roast as well. No matter what you feel like eating or drinking, The Ox has something for you, and the staff are always lovely as well." Photo: Alex Hewitt
2. Corstorphine Inn
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn recommends going to this pub on the west side of the city for a pub lunch. He said: "The good old ‘Corrie Inn’ is a great place to grab a quiet bite to eat with the family. Or even with friends, with large TV screens throughout making it perfect for watching a big live football match." Photo: Google Maps
3. The Salisbury Arms
Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone recommended this pub across the road from The Royal Commonwealth Pool, better known by locals as ''The Commie, as a great place for a pub lunch in Edinburgh. He said: "The Salisbury Arms does an amazing Sunday roast as well as all your staple pub meals. For me it was especially interesting to go after being a regular when it was the Crags back in the day - and as much as I loved the all day breakfasts when it was a Scream bar - the food served in this building now is definitely an upgrade." Photo: Google Maps
4. The Scottie
Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart chose this pub at Northfield Broadway as a great place to grab some lunch. He said: "If you’re looking for some homely pub grub, The Scottie at Northfield Broadway is always a great choice. The menu is reasonably-priced - especially compared to city centre venues - and the food is great. If you're a meat-eater, I'd recommend the steak pie, which is delicious. The burgers are great here, too, and there's a decent kids menu. They also serve a selection of ‘Scottish tapas’, with three dishes for just £11.95." Photo: Google Maps