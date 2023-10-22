1 . The Ox

The Ox bar and restaurant on London Street was chosen by Edinburgh Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison as a great place to grab a pub lunch. She said: "If I'm planning a lunch in Edinburgh, The Ox is always the first place on my list. I was introduced to it about a year ago but the lovely atmosphere, delicious food and choice of drinks keeps me coming back. My favourite item on the menu is the Ox Salad Bowl but you can't go wrong with their Sunday roast as well. No matter what you feel like eating or drinking, The Ox has something for you, and the staff are always lovely as well." Photo: Alex Hewitt