Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died in a busy Edinburgh road after emergency services rushed to the scene this morning.

There was a heavy police presence in Glasgow Road, near the Maybury roundabout, after officers were called to a report of concern for a person in the area at around 7.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a Police Scotland spokesman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died in Edinburgh's Glasgow Road

The spokesman added: “Around 7.45am on Monday, April 29, we were called to a report of concern for a man on Glasgow Road, Edinburgh.