Man pronounced dead in Edinburgh's Glasgow Road after police called to report of concern for person
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has died in a busy Edinburgh road after emergency services rushed to the scene this morning.
There was a heavy police presence in Glasgow Road, near the Maybury roundabout, after officers were called to a report of concern for a person in the area at around 7.45am.
But a Police Scotland spokesman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The spokesman added: “Around 7.45am on Monday, April 29, we were called to a report of concern for a man on Glasgow Road, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended however he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.