Man pronounced dead in Edinburgh's Glasgow Road after police called to report of concern for person

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
A man has died in a busy Edinburgh road after emergency services rushed to the scene this morning.

There was a heavy police presence in Glasgow Road, near the Maybury roundabout, after officers were called to a report of concern for a person in the area at around 7.45am.

But a Police Scotland spokesman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died in Edinburgh's Glasgow Road

The spokesman added: “Around 7.45am on Monday, April 29, we were called to a report of concern for a man on Glasgow Road, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended however he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

 

