Police have arrested a man in connection with a number of housebreakings and thefts in East Lothian.

According to officers, the 37-year-old was charged after the incidents which took place at the Jade Garden and Preston Bay Takeaway in Prestonpans and the Day Today convenience store on North High Street in Musselburgh.

After appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday (April 25), the man was remanded in custody.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “The housebreakings took place at the Jade Garden and Preston Takeaway, Prestonpans and two thefts from Day Today, North High Street, Musselburgh.