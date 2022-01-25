A man was attacked by five male youths on Saturday in Darwin Street, Craigshill, Livingston (Photo: Google Maps).

The unprovoked attack by five male youths happened on Saturday at around 3.30pm in Darwin Street, Craigshill, Livingston.

The incident left a 36-year-old male victim with injuries that required treatment at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Lisa Cairney at Livingston CID said: “This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack which left the victim requiring hospital treatment for his injuries.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Darwin Street around 3.30 pm on Saturday and either witnessed this incident or may have seen the group of youths hanging around.

“I’d also like to ask anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that has captured the incident to contact police urgently.”

Anyone with information should contact police at Livingston on 101 quoting incident number 2206 of 22 January 2022 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.