Livingston car fire: White Jaguar in Norman Rise found set on fire
A car parked in a residential street in West Lothian was found set on fire.
Emergency services were called after a white Jaguar XF in Norman Rise, Livingston, was seen alight at about 1am on Tuesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called but the flames had been extinguished just before firefighters arrived at the scene.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Read More
Detective Constable Emma Thacker, of Livingston CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward. We are currently reviewing CCTV and carrying out door to door enquiries in an effort to establish who was responsible. If anyone was driving in the area and may have captured footage on dash-cam that could help with our enquiries, please get in touch".Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0170 of 13 July 2021, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”