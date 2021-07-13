Emergency services were called after a white Jaguar XF in Norman Rise, Livingston, was seen alight at about 1am on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called but the flames had been extinguished just before firefighters arrived at the scene.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Emma Thacker, of Livingston CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward. We are currently reviewing CCTV and carrying out door to door enquiries in an effort to establish who was responsible. If anyone was driving in the area and may have captured footage on dash-cam that could help with our enquiries, please get in touch".Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0170 of 13 July 2021, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Norman Rise, Livingston, where the car was found set alight.