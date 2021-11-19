Police received a report that an 82-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed in his home in Fells Rigg at around 6.45pm on Saturday, November 6.

Following enquiries, a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.