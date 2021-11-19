Livingston: Man arrested after 82-year-old man assaulted and robbed in his own home
Police Scotland has confirmed that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on an elderly man in Livingston earlier this month.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 4:09 pm
Police received a report that an 82-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed in his home in Fells Rigg at around 6.45pm on Saturday, November 6.
Following enquiries, a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, November 22, 2021.
