Livingston: Man arrested after 82-year-old man assaulted and robbed in his own home

Police Scotland has confirmed that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on an elderly man in Livingston earlier this month.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 19th November 2021, 4:09 pm

Police received a report that an 82-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed in his home in Fells Rigg at around 6.45pm on Saturday, November 6.

Following enquiries, a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, November 22, 2021.

