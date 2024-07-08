Livingston police investigating attempted murder of man set upon by gang in Clement Rise
Emergency services were called to Clement Rise in the town at around 6.20pm on Sunday, where they discovered a 43-year-old man with serious injuries.
Two men and a woman attacked the victim, who was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston but was later transferred to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Detective Inspector Lee Beaumont said: “This was a particularly violent attack which we are treating as attempted murder.
“It is vital that we trace the persons responsible for this attack which we believe was targeted but are still unaware of why he was attacked.”
The men who carried out the attack are both described as white. One is said to have been in his mid to late 40s, of medium to heavy build and was wearing dark bottoms and no top. The other man was aged in his mid to late 30s, of medium build and he was wearing dark clothing.
The woman is described as white, aged in her mid-40s and is of slim to medium build. She also had dark hair which was tied back and she was wearing grey joggers and a top.
DI Beaumont: “We would like to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time of the attack and may have witnessed the assault or the suspects running off. Can I also ask anyone who was driving in the area to check their dashcam footage as they may have captured something that could assist our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 2730 of July 7.