Lizzie Brice’s Livingston: Man arrested over alleged deliberate fires in West Lothian
A man has been arrested in connection with multiple wilful fire incidents in West Lothian.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:35 am
Officers were alerted after three deliberate fires were reportedly started in Livingston on Friday, 30 July, including one near the town’s Lizzie Brice’s roundabout.
A 41 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with these incidents.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a man is due before Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 3 August and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.