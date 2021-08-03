Officers were alerted after three deliberate fires were reportedly started in Livingston on Friday, 30 July, including one near the town’s Lizzie Brice’s roundabout.

A 41 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with these incidents.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a man is due before Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 3 August and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

