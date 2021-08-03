The transport company tweeted: “Due to overnight engineering works not finishing on time, services between Edinburgh, Perth/Dundee, and Aberdeen and between Edinburgh and Markinch will be delayed or revised.”

A ticket acceptance was in place between Waverly, Haymarket and Edinburgh Gateway for those who’s travel has been disrupted.

ScotRail: Possibly delays between Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Perth and Dundee due to overnight engineering works

Although the service is now operational, delays and alterations are expected, and travellers should check their journey before leaving.

