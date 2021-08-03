ScotRail: Possibly delays between Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Perth and Dundee due to overnight engineering works
ScotRail has warned of possible delays and alterations to the time table due to overnight engineering works.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 7:58 am
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 7:59 am
The transport company tweeted: “Due to overnight engineering works not finishing on time, services between Edinburgh, Perth/Dundee, and Aberdeen and between Edinburgh and Markinch will be delayed or revised.”
A ticket acceptance was in place between Waverly, Haymarket and Edinburgh Gateway for those who’s travel has been disrupted.
Although the service is now operational, delays and alterations are expected, and travellers should check their journey before leaving.