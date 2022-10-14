As previously reported on the Evening News website police are hunting for the two passengers in the car who left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Paisley Avenue at 8.40am on Thursday, October 13, was asked to stop by officers in Whitehill Road at around 9.50am the same day. The Grey VW Golf GTI was pursued and subsequently brought to a stop on London Road after a collision involving a marked police vehicle.

A 19-year-old man, the driver, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Friday).

A police hunt is underway to trace individuals who fled from a stolen car following a dramatic high-speed chase on a busy Edinburgh street.

The police have now released details of the two passengers who fled the scene.

Male 1 – white, late teens, skinny build and average height. He was wearing a black beanie hat with a black puffer style jacket and grey cotton type jogging bottoms and dark trainers. Male 2 – white, late teens, average height and build, wearing all dark clothing

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries we are keen to speak to the passengers who were in this car. I am appealing to anyone who knows who they are or where they might be to get in touch.

“In addition, anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV that might show which direction they took after leaving the car in London Road is asked to speak with us.”

An eyewitness said: “The BMW police car was traveling at speed towards me – around 200m away with blue lights and siren on.

“The police car then purposely crashed into the Golf. A number of occupants of the Golf got out of the car and ran away.

“Two police officers from the BMW police car gave chase and tackled one of the occupants of the Golf to the ground.”