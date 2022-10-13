London Road incident: Edinburgh police hunt individuals who fled scene after high-speed chase and collision

As reported in the Evening News earlier today (October 13), London Road was closed to traffic after a police car colided with a VW Golf while in pursuit of the stolen vehicle.

One man was arrested and a search is now underway to trace others who fled the scene.

An eyewitness said: “I was sitting at the traffic lights at the Meadowbank Shopping Centre entrance facing towards Portobello.

“The BMW police car was traveling at speed towards me – around 200m away with blue lights and siren on.

“The VW Golf came round the corner at speed and was headed in the direction of Portobello.

“The police car then purposely crashed into the Golf.

“A number of occupants of the Golf got out of the car and ran away.

“Two police officers from the BMW police car gave chase and tackled one of the occupants of the Golf to the ground.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Lothian Buses took to social media to say their services on the route were being diverted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A vehicle, which had been reported stolen, failed to stop when signalled by officers around 9.50am on Thursday, 13 October.

“The vehicle was pursued and subsequently brought to a stop on London Road after a collision involving a marked police vehicle.