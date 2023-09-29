News you can trust since 1873
Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged over theft of two vehicles which later crashed

By Ian Swanson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles earlier this week, both of which were then involved in crashes.

The first vehicle was stolen from a property in Bonnyrigg early on the morning of Monday, September 25. It was subsequently involved in a road crash with another vehicle on Bridge Street in Musselburgh around 5.55am the same day.

The second incident involved a vehicle stolen in the Loanhead area on Wednesday, September 27. It was then involved in a crash with another vehicle on Old Dalkeith Road in Danderhall shortly after 5.50am the same day.

Police said the man had been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences linked to both incidents. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, September 29.