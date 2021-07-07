Man appears in court on murder charge after 42-year-old found dead in West Lothian

Keith Allan, 42, was found dead at a home in Falside Crescent, Bathgate, at around 8pm on Monday.

Dean Martin, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court date.

Following Mr Allan’s death, Detective Inspector Brian Manchester said: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

