Keith Allan, 42, was found dead at a home in Falside Crescent, Bathgate, at around 8pm on Monday (July 5), accoring to Police Scotland.

The 32-year-old arrested and charged over Mr Allan’s death is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday (July 7), according the force.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Brian Manchester said: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

A man has been charged over Keith Allan's death in Bathgate.

