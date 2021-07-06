Bathgate incident: Police charge 32-year-old man over Keith Allan’s death in West Lothian
A 32-year-old man has been charged over a death in West Lothian.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:49 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:33 pm
Keith Allan, 42, was found dead at a home in Falside Crescent, Bathgate, at around 8pm on Monday (July 5), accoring to Police Scotland.
The 32-year-old arrested and charged over Mr Allan’s death is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday (July 7), according the force.
In a statement, Detective Inspector Brian Manchester said: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”