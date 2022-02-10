East Lothian crime: Man arrested after drugs found in Tranent property
A man has been arrested after drugs were recovered from a property in an East Lothian town.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:48 pm
On Thursday, local community officers executed a warrant on a property in Lindores Drive in Tranent.
As a result of this, a quantity of Class B drugs were recovered.
A 27-year old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to this find.
The warrant was issued as part of the Police Scotland’s Operation Azide which has been targeting anti social behaviour.
