A man has been arrested after drugs were recovered from a property in an East Lothian town.

On Thursday, local community officers executed a warrant on a property in Lindores Drive in Tranent.

As a result of this, a quantity of Class B drugs were recovered.

A 27-year old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to this find.

East Lothian crime: Man arrested after drugs found in Tranent property

The warrant was issued as part of the Police Scotland’s Operation Azide which has been targeting anti social behaviour.

