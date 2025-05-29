Man arrested after police carry out drugs raid in residential Edinburgh street
Police descended on Birchwood View at around 7.10am on Thursday, May 29, with several police cars and vans having been spotted in the area.
An eyewitness said: “Something is definitely happening down here. There are quite a lot of police vehicles and I’ve seen officers with riot shields and things like that. It looks like it might be something to do with drugs.”
Officers arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with drugs offences. A Police Scotland spokesman said there was no wider risk to the public.
She said: “Around 7.10am on Thursday, 29 May, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Birchwood View, Edinburgh. A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drugs offences.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers remain in the area. There is no risk to the public.”