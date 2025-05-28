Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation following two suspicious vehicle fires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after midnight on Sunday May 25, a white Ford Fiesta Zetec was set alight in Ladeside Avenue, in Blackburn. A man described as being of average height and medium build, and who was wearing a balaclava, grey Berghaus jacket and matching bottoms was seen in the area.

Days later on Wednesday, May 28, a BMW was found alight in Kingfisher Brae, Livingston. The incident happened at around 1.10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation following two suspicious vehicle fires | John Devlin

Two men were seen in the area. One was wearing a grey, white and black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and dark trainers. The other man was wearing a blue hooded top with white stripes down the arms, blue jogging bottoms and black trainers with white soles.

Detective Inspector John Irvine said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us. I would also ask anyone with private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward. You may have captured something that can assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0215 of 28 May, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.