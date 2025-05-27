West Lothian man charged after cocaine and cannabis worth around £250,000 recovered
On April 10, officers attended a premises in Nairn Road in the Deans area of Livingston where a significant quantity of drugs were recovered, with an estimated street value of around £250,000.
Around 9.30am on Monday (May 26) officers acting under warrant, attended an address in Uphall Station Road, Pumpherston, and a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. He is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court at a later date.
Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.
“The public has a vital part in helping us to target and trace those involved and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”