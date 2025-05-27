West Lothian man charged after cocaine and cannabis worth around £250,000 recovered

Police have charged a second man following the recovery of cocaine and cannabis in the West Lothian area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 10, officers attended a premises in Nairn Road in the Deans area of Livingston where a significant quantity of drugs were recovered, with an estimated street value of around £250,000.

Around 9.30am on Monday (May 26) officers acting under warrant, attended an address in Uphall Station Road, Pumpherston, and a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. He is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has a vital part in helping us to target and trace those involved and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”