West Lothian teen charged after drugs valued at £250,000 recovered in Livingston
At around 4.30pm on Thursday, April 10, police executed warrants at a premises in Nairn Road in the Deans area of Livingston as part of an intelligence-led operation. Police recovered a significant quantity of cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of around £250,000.
The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday, April 11 and enquiries are ongoing.
Constable David Smith said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.
"The public has a vital part in helping us to target and trace those involved and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”